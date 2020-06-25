Monsoon arrives in Delhi with high velocity winds

New Delhi: Monsoon has officially arrived in Delhi as rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday (June 25). India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of monsoon with 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' in the city today.

According to IMD, monsoon has reached Delhi, but rains will remain subdued. We can expect light patchy rains today evening and tomorrow. Dry weather on June 27 and 28. May increase thereafter.

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

The IMD, in its long-range monsoon forecast, had predicted good rains at 107 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) in north-west India.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, told PTI that the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal, and Ferozepur," he added.

Notably, monsoon rains are critical for farmers in India as the majority of the country`s net-sown area does not have any form of irrigation. Farmers wait for the rains to begin for sowing of crops.