हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Monsoon arrives in Delhi with high velocity winds

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27.

Monsoon arrives in Delhi with high velocity winds
Image courtesy: Twitter/ANI

New Delhi:  Monsoon has officially arrived in Delhi as rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday (June 25). India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the onset of monsoon with 'generally cloudy sky with moderate rain' in the city today.

According to IMD, monsoon has reached Delhi, but rains will remain subdued. We can expect light patchy rains today evening and tomorrow. Dry weather on June 27 and 28. May increase thereafter.

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27. 

 

The IMD, in its long-range monsoon forecast, had predicted good rains at 107 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) in north-west India.

According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further. 

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, told PTI that the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

"The northern limit of the monsoon passes through Nagor, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal, and Ferozepur," he added. 

Notably, monsoon rains are critical for farmers in India as the majority of the country`s net-sown area does not have any form of irrigation. Farmers wait for the rains to begin for sowing of crops.

Tags:
MonsoonSouth West monsoonMonsoon in DelhiMonsoon rains
Next
Story

ICSE Board Class 10, Class 12 exams cancelled
  • 4,56,183Confirmed
  • 14,476Deaths

Full coverage

  • 92,95,635Confirmed
  • 4,78,289Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M59S

India China Tension: The story of Pangong Tso