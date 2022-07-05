New Delhi: With the southwest monsoon covering almost the entire country, IMD has predicted heavy rains in several parts of the country. In capital Delhi, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday (July 5) and an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers. Heavy showers lashed Mumbai and the Maximum City recorded 95.81 mm of rain in the last 12 hours.

Scattered to widespread rainfall activity with isolated thunderstorm/lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan between July 5-8.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning are very likely over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during the next 5 days, reported IMD. Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh-Delhi is expected on July 7 and 8 while West Uttar Pradesh will receive rain tomorrow, July 6. Rajasthan will also experience rainfall over the next four days.

On Monday afternoon, the IMD has issued an orange alert, which calls on the administration to be prepared, for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh. The IMD also issued two yellow alerts, which call on officials to be updated, one forecasting likely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Khandwa district and Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, and the second for possible thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in the districts of 10 divisions, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior. All these alerts are valid till Tuesday morning, an IMD official said.

In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava along with directing all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation, said the CMO. The IMD also said that Goa would receive "enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in the coming 3-4 days", as well as very heavy rainfall in isolated places in both districts.