Mumbai rain

Monsoon in Mumbai live updates: Heavy showers lash city, high tide at 1111hrs

Several trains at Palghar in Mumbai Division have been diverted and/or regulated. The heavy showers are expected to continue for most parts of Monday morning.

Monsoon in Mumbai live updates: Heavy showers lash city, high tide at 1111hrs
ANI Photo

Monsoon rains may have kept Mumbai waiting but now that the dark clouds are well and truly over the Maximum City, showers have been quite relentless.

It has been raining heavily in many parts of the city and its suburbs since the wee hours of Monday morning and there are no signs of a let-up on the horizon. Dark clouds persist over the city and commuters have been told to exercise caution. The Met department has predicted heavy showers to continue for most parts of the day with only intermittent breaks.

Here are the live and latest updates from all rain-related developments in Mumbai on Monday (July 1):

* Locals in Mumbai share photos of several areas in Mumbai completely submerged under rainwater:

 

 

 

 

 

 

* Private weather monitoring agency Skymet reports rains could persist for the next several hours:

 

 

* Western Railway informs there has been waterlogging on tracks at Palghar in Mumbai Division. Trains originating or passing through here have been regulated. It further says that 361mm rainfall has been recorded overnight and 100mm between just 0400hrs and 0500hrs in Palghar.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express has been diverted.

* Waterlogging is affecting train traffic in Mumbai. Several trains have been rescheduled:

 

 

* There is a clear and present danger of road traffic getting severely affected if the rains continue with their early morning intensity.

* High tide has been predicted at 1111hrs. Locals are being asked to stay away from beaches.

* It has been raining heavily in most parts of Mumbai and its suburbs. Dadar, Parel and Bandra have especially witnessed strong rainfall since the early hours of Monday morning.

Tags:
Mumbai rainMumbai monsoonMonsoonMumbai TrafficMumbai Weather
