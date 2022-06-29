New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (June 28, 2022) said that Delhi is likely to receive the first monsoon showers on June 30 or July 1. The weather department also issued a severe rainfall alert for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal and other states for the coming days. "We expect the conditions to remain favorable for the further advance of the monsoon in the remaining parts of UP, HP, J-K, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi in the subsequent 48 hours," senior IMD Scientist RK Jenamani was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Pre-monsoon convection may lead to light rainfall in the national capital on Wednesday evening and provide relief from the heat. The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of moderate rainfall in the city on June 30. The maximum temperature will come down to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1, he said.

Monsoon usually arrives in Delhi on June 27

The southwest monsoon usually arrives in the national capital on June 27. Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date, June 27. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

According to IMD data, the monsoon covered Delhi 29 times in June and 33 times in July in the last 62 years. The IMD had in 2020 revised the date of monsoon arrival in Delhi from June 29 to June 27.

Weather experts have said the monsoon is expected to yield good rainfall in Delhi in the first 10 days.

Delhi has received just 72.5 mm of rainfall since March 1 this year against the normal of 111.9 mm owing to the lack of strong western disturbances. The city did not record any rainfall in March and saw a minuscule 0.3 mm of precipitation in April against the monthly average of 12.2 mm.

The capital has recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius and above on 27 days so far this summer season, the highest number of such days since 2012, according to IMD data. In 2012, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above for 30 days.

Heavy rainfall warning issued for Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

According to IMD, heavy rainfall is likely over West Rajasthan and Punjab on July 1, over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi on June 30 and July 1 and over Uttarakhand on July 1 and July 2. Heavy rainfall is also predicted over Uttar Pradesh on June 29 and July 1and over Himachal Pradesh on July 1 and July 2.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Uttarakhand on Junr 30 and heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over Himachal Pradesh on June 29 and June, over Uttarakhand on June 29, over West Uttar Pradesh on June 30, East Uttar Pradesh between June 29 and June 30. East Rajasthan may also witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall on June 30 and July 1.

Heavy rains likely in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

The IMD has also said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning and isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Madhya Pradesh on June 29, in Chhattisgarh between June 28 and June 30. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Madhya Pradesh from June 30 to July 2. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next five days.