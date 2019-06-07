close

Kerala

Monsoon likely to set in over Kerala during next 24 hours, says IMD

An orange alert has been issued in Kerala by the State Disaster Management Authority.

NEW DELHI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala during the next 24 hours.

With southwest monsoon expected to make its landfall within next 24 hours, an orange alert has been issued in Kerala by the State Disaster Management Authority.

 

The orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts as these regions are expected to get ''heavy to very heavy'' rainfall on June 10.

Moreover, Orange alert has been issued in Kollam and Alappuzha districts for June 9 and Yellow alert (heavy rain) has been issued in seven districts for June 9 and in five districts for June 10.

According to the weather office, large parts of the country will continue to be gripped by a heat wave for another week in view of thje delayed arrival of monsoon.

Although the monsoon is expected to hit Kerala in the next 24 hours, it would take at least seven days to reach the central and western regions of the country that are witnessing severe heat wave conditions now. 

Several people have reportedly died in the past few days in the country due to heat stroke as the maximum temperatures ranged between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius.

