New Delhi: Former cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh took his oath as a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab on the first day of the Parliament's Monsoon session. He, along with 26 other newly elected Rajya Sabha members, took the oath in Parliament. The renowned cricket personality shared a video of himself taking the oath on Twitter. He also promised to do his best for the people of Punjab and the nation.

Singh wrote, "Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/5qkjHEQkn2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2022

On the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday (July 18), 27 freshly elected Upper House members took oath including former Union ministers P Chidambaram and Praful Patel, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, V. Vijayendra Prasad among others. Some of the prominent names who took oath are RJD's Misha Bharti, Congress' Rajeev Shukla, Ranjeet Ranjan, Randdep Singh Surjewala, Pramod Kumar, BJD's Dr Sasmit Patra and Independent Kapil Sibal.

Fifty-seven members were elected to the Rajya Sabha during the recent biennial polls. Others who were also elected in the recent biennial polls have taken the oath earlier.

Rajya Sabha also made obituary references on passing away of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, legendary Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, former members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing and K.K. Veerappan, President of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki.

(With IANS inputs)

Live TV