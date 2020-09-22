Monsoon Session may conclude tomorrow amid surge in COVID-19 cases among MPs

NEW DELHI: Amid rising concerns of spread of coronavirus cases among MPs, the Monsoon Session of Parliament may conclude on Wednesday (September 23), almost eight days before it is scheduled to end.

According to PTI sources, the Rajya Sabha is likely to adjourn sine die after taking up five bills on September 23. Lok Sabha, which will meet at 3 pm on Wednesday is likely to be adjourned sine die around 5 pm after taking up an extended Zero Hour.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on September 14, and witnessed passage of several bills in both Houses, including those which sought to replace ordinances issued recently. The decision to curtail the session has been conveyed to floor leaders of parties in the lower house, sources said.

Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended eight members of Rajya Sabha over their 'unruly behaviour' during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday.

A number of opposition parties on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.

In Lok Sabha too, various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the House in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.

The opposition has jointly decided to boycott the session till their three demands on the new agri Bills are met by the Union government. Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip of the Congress in the House, gave seven reasons for the boycott of the session and alleged that the government is 'bulldozing' the Bills.

Venkaiah Naidu meanwhile appealed to the opposition to reconsider their decision.