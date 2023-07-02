trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629709
Monsoon Session Of Parliament From July 20; Rajya Sabha To Have 17 Sittings

The Rajya Sabha will meet from July 20 to August 11 and a total of 17 sittings will take place in this session lasting 23 days.

Last Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:52 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha will meet from July 20 to August 11 for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, the Upper House secretariat said. "The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Thursday, 20th July 2023 and to conclude on Friday, 11th August 2023," it said. Earlier on Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20. The session is slated to continue till August 11, he said.

"Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session," Joshi tweeted yesterday. He said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days.

"I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session," the union minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session.
Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. 

