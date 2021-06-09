Monsoon Session of Parliament on schedule in July, says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday (June 8, 2021) hoped that the Monsoon Session of the Parliament will be as per its normal schedule and commence in July.

"I am hopeful that Parliament session will be held as per its normal schedule starting in July," Joshi told the PTI news agency.

However, as per reports, the modalities of holding this year's Monsoon Session are still being discussed.

The authorities are confident of holding the session next month as most of the parliamentarians, staff members of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats and other stakeholders have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings are also likely to resume from June third week.

In 2020, the monsoon session began in September and the winter session was not held due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Budget Session this year was also wrapped up by March 25. While the first part of the session commenced on January 29 and concluded on February 29, the second part started on March 8 and was scheduled to end on April 8.

Notably, the Parliament holds three sessions every year, Budget session (January/February to May), Monsoon session (July to August/September) and Winter session (November to December).

(With agency inputs)