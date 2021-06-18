हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
monsoon session

Monsoon session of Parliament to be held: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hinted on Friday that the Monsoon session of Parliament is likely to be held and all preparations have been made for it. He added that fortunately, the COVID cases are reducing. 

File photo

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday (June 18) said he believes the monsoon session of the Parliament will be held and all preparations have been made for it. 

Speaking to ANI, Om Birla said, "Secretariat employees have been vaccinated and 445 members have got themselves inoculated separately. The remaining members and employees will soon be vaccinated. We are constantly trying to increase the productivity of parliament."

"Even in the last session, we tried to do COVID tests of members. We also insisted that the members get vaccinated. Thankfully the COVID infections are reducing. But, we need to take precautions," said the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Asked whether the Monsoon Session will be held or not, he said the ministerial subcommittee will take the final call for the monsoon session. 

"The ministerial subcommittee takes the decision of the monsoon session. But I believe the monsoon session will be held. All the preparations have been taken in Lok Sabha for this purpose, emphasised Birla. The Lok Sabha Speaker stressed the need for smooth functioning of the House without disruption and sloganeering. 

"The House should function without any interruption. Placards and sloganeering need to be minimised. The House is for discussion, debate and argument. And, we are constitutionally making efforts to make it more powerful, said Birla. The Budget session of parliament this year concluded in April.

