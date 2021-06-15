हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monsoon

Monsoon update: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, neighbouring states likely to witness heavy rainfall today

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.   

Monsoon update: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, neighbouring states likely to witness heavy rainfall today
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: In view of the progress of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several northern states on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

As per the weather and forecast bulletin released on Monday evening, IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. 

The weather department also said that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely to lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

ALSO READ | Car drowns in sinkhole after heavy rains lash Mumbai - Watch

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places is also very likely over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. 

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also witness lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places. 

The IMD on Monday evening also stated that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. However, due to the approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds, further progress of monsoon over the remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow. 

It predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days. 
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MonsoonRainsHeavy rains
Next
Story

India witnesses nearly 85% increase in ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall since 2012: Report

Must Watch

PT13M22S

DNA: Rift in LJP was scripted in Patna?