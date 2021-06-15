Monsoon update: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, neighbouring states likely to witness heavy rainfall today

New Delhi: In view of the progress of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several northern states on Tuesday (June 15, 2021).

As per the weather and forecast bulletin released on Monday evening, IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The weather department also said that heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely to lash parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) at isolated places is also very likely over Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may also witness lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places.

The IMD on Monday evening also stated that the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Diu, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhopal, Nowgong, Hamirpur, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Ambala and Amritsar. However, due to the approaching of mid-latitude westerlies winds, further progress of monsoon over the remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow.

It predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over most parts of East, Central and Northeast India in the next 4-5 days.

