Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, died on Saturday. Voting for his parliamentary seat took place on Friday, and he came to vote. His health was not particularly good. He had been sick for a few days and was being treated at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Ritesh Gupta, a BJP MLA from Moradabad, confirmed the death of the former MP. The question now is whether by-elections would be held in Moradabad in the absence of BJP candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Singh.

Several BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Modi, paid their respects on social media. In a letter, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep sadness at Kunwar Sarvesh Singh's premature death. Home Minister Amit Shah stated in an expression of sorrow over his passing that his family, the people of Moradabad, and the BJP family have all suffered an irreversible loss. Both UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have expressed their condolences for his passing on social media.

Will A By-Election Held In Moradabad?

In actuality, Moradabad's first round of the voting process ended on April 19. All that remains is to wait for the June 4th result. However, Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, the BJP candidate, passed away first.

A by-election will be held in Moradabad only if there is no serving MP. However, the elections have just taken place. Results are still pending. By-elections won't be necessary unless Kunwar Sarvesh Singh emerges victorius. However, if another candidate wins the election, a by-election will not be needed.

Who Were The Candidates From Moradabad?

The BJP had chosen Kunwar Sarvesh Singh as its candidate in Moradabad. Kunwar Sarvesh Singh was a five-time MLA and one-time MP. In Moradabad, the Samajwadi Party fielded Ruchiveera to challenge him. Aside from this, Irfan Saifi was chosen as the BSP candidate.