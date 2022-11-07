Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance; demands report from state

New Delhi: Gujarat High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of the Morbi bridge collapse incident on Monday. It also issued notice to state government officials from Home Dept, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, State Human Rights Commission and sought a report on the incident within a week. Suo moto is when courts take up cases on their own authority without any prior petition being filed.

Gujarat HC takes suo motu cognizance of #MorbiBridgeCollapse incident; issues notice to state govt officials including Home Dept, Urban Housing, Morbi Municipality, State Human Rights Commission



Seeks a report on entire incident from state, within a week. Next hearing on Nov 14. pic.twitter.com/gDdxKv3NJM — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2022

Morbi bridge tragedy

On October 30, the Morbi bridge collapsed above the Machchhu River, killing over 130 people. People were seen falling into the river in disturbing videos and photos. When the bridge collapsed over 500 people drowned in the Machchhu River. Residents and government officials began rescue efforts immediately. The Morbi bridge is a popular local picnic spot that draws large crowds on weekends and other holidays.

Lawyers in Gujarat's Morbi staged a protest march, expressing their refusal to fight the case for all nine accused in the Morbi bridge collapse case, in which 135 people were killed on October 30. Two of the nine accused are members of the Oreva group (a Gujarat-based electrical appliance manufacturer), which is being investigated for allegedly opening the Morbi suspension bridge without informing the local municipality on Gujarati New Year's Day.

Company responsible for bridge's maintenance

The Oreva group was awarded the contract to maintain the century-old suspension bridge. Four of the accused in the case have been placed in police custody until Saturday, while the other five have been placed in judicial custody. Two of the four people in police custody are Oreva company managers, and the other two are fabrication work contractors. Morbi's lawyers have refused to fight the case on behalf of all nine defendants.

(With agency inputs)