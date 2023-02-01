topStoriesenglish2568550
NewsIndia
GUJARAT MORBI BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel Sent to 7-day Police Custody

As many as 135 people were killed and many others injured when a suspension bridge on a river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on October 30, 2022, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:35 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Oreva Group MD Jaysukh Patel Sent to 7-day Police Custody

Morbi: A court in Gujarat's Morbi town on Wednesday sent managing director of Oreva Group Jaysukh Patel into seven-day police custody in a case related to the Morbi suspension bridge collapse which claimed 135 lives last year. Chief Judicial Magistrate M J Khan sent Patel in the custody of the special investigation team (SIT) formed by the state government to probe the case till February 8.

The SIT had sought a 14-day remand, government prosecutor Sanjay Vora told reporters. As many as 135 people were killed and many others injured when a suspension bridge on a river collapsed in Gujarat's Morbi town on October 30, 2022. Patel, whose company was responsible for the operation and maintenance of the bridge, surrendered before the court on Tuesday evening after the court issued an arrest warrant against him.

He was later arrested by the police. As part of maintenance, the company carried out only cosmetic repairs of the bridge rather than changing the cable wires, the prosecution told the court, Vora said.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the history of cricket 'online' coach
DNA Video
DNA: When Shrikrishna Singh, the first CM of Bihar died in 1961
DNA Video
DNA: Historians will get evidence of Mahabharata
DNA Video
DNA: Video Analysis of Snowfall!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters of India wrote the story of victory
DNA Video
DNA: Hindenburg's question... 'Nationalism' of Adani Group
DNA Video
DNA: Stamp of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Kashmir 2.0
DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires