Uttar Pradesh

More than 100 kg gold seized in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

At least four people have been detained in connection with the matter.   

More than 100 kg gold seized in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Ghaziabad

In the biggest seize ever in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, more than hundred kilograms of gold was recovered from a vehicle.

The state police while conducting a checking in Modinagar in the district nabbed a vehicle carrying 120 kg of gold, the estimated cost of which is Rs 38 crore. 

At least four people have been detained in connection with the matter. 

The gold was being transported from Delhi to a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Haridwar where this gold was to be made in shapes of biscuit and sent ahead to other places.

The people who have been detained include a cashier, a driver and two security guards.

Uttar PradeshGhaziabadGold seize
