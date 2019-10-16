More than 300 engineers and science graduates join Jharkhand Police

Hazaribagh: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das on Wednesday participated in the passing out parade of 1,170 sub-inspectors at Hazaribagh, in Jharkhand. The event was organised by Jharkhand Police and Raghubar Das was present as the chief guest.

Das congratulated the new joinees and further addressing the event, he said, '' The recruitment done by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission is corruption-free and away from any biases. I congratulate them for their good work''

Jharkhand CM further said that the fair recruitment of 2500 youngsters gives a clear example of good governance in the state. He said, '' Due to the fair recruitment we are able to employ candidates on the basis of their quality and not class. Youth belonging to the deprived section of society also got the equal opportunity to showcase their talent and got selected without any use of unfair means.''

He added, ''I consider this as one of the biggest achievements of my government.''

Among the thousands of employed candidates, 72 are females, 265 are engineers and 57 are M-Tech and MSc. Graduates.

Das urged the new police inspectors to contribute towards the development of the state and said, ''I hope that all you will cooperate with the people of Jharkhand and help the state have a good security system.''