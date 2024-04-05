More Trouble For AAP, EC Sends Notice To Atishi Over BJP Poaching Claim

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (EC) has directed Delhi minister Atishi to respond to allegations of a potential poll code violation following her recent claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approached her through a "very close" person to join the party. Atishi's statements, wherein she asserted that the BJP had coerced her to defect, prompted the EC's action after a complaint was lodged by the BJP regarding her remarks. Atishi has been instructed to furnish a detailed response by 5 pm this Saturday.

BJP Approached Me To Join Party: Atishi

Atishi, a prominent figure within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claimed earlier this week that she had been approached by the BJP with offers to switch sides, purportedly to safeguard her political career. These claims were swiftly met with a legal notice from the Delhi BJP, denouncing Atishi's assertions as baseless and defamatory. The notice, delivered by advocate Satya Ranjan Swain on behalf of Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, emphasized the lack of substantiation for Atishi's allegations and demanded a retraction and apology.

What Did Atishi Say?

During a press conference, Atishi alleged that the BJP had used intimidation tactics, including threats of imminent arrest by the Directorate of Enforcement, to coerce her into joining their ranks. She further accused the central government, led by the BJP, of employing probe agencies to intimidate the AAP and its members. Atishi reaffirmed her party's resolve to resist such pressure, invoking historical figures like Bhagat Singh and asserting their commitment to upholding democratic principles. "I want to tell the BJP that we will not be scared of you. We are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. We are aides of Bhagat Singh. We will continue to save the Constitution and will work to give the people a better life under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," she said.

AAP Vs BJP In Excise Policy Case

Atishi further alleged that in the coming two months before the General Elections, a few more leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, will be arrested by the central probe agency. The escalating tensions between the AAP and the BJP, particularly in the run-up to the General Elections, signal a contentious political landscape in Delhi.