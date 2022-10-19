BIG trouble for Uddhav Thackeray, PIL seeks ED, CBI probe into his family’s disproportionate assets

MUMBAI: In more trouble for Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a PIL has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking a probe by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged disproportionate assets held by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and sons Aaditya and Tejas. The Bombay High Court is expected to hear the matter later today.

The PIL has been filed by Gauri and Abhay Bhide. The petitioners have alleged that the Uddhav Thackeray family members have amassed huge money illegally. One of the two petitioners, Abhay Bhide is a resident of Dadar, a stronghold of Shiv Sena.,.

In their petition, the two have made serious allegations against the Uddhav family regarding the land allotment to the CIDCO Trust Prabodhan Prakashan (Saamana newspaper owner and publisher).

It has been alleged that changes favouring the Uddhav family were made in the trust and the land now belongs to the Thackerays. It further stated that during the Covid-19 lockdown, Prabodhan Prakashan Private Limited, which is owned by the Thackerays, earned Rs 42 crores and a net profit of Rs 11.5 crore.

Alleging money laundering by the Thackerays, the petition said that unaccounted money collected from the civic body BMC and other sources was channelled through Prabodhan Publications to make it look legal. The petition has demanded a thorough investigation into the matter by the CBI and ED, alleging that the Thackerays own several illegal and benami properties worth crores of rupees.