'Most humiliating experience': 19-year-old Assam girl, in shorts, made to wrap curtain to sit for exam

New Delhi: "Most humiliating experience of my life," expressed 19-year-old Jublee Tamuli after she was not allowed to sit for an entrance exam as she was wearing shorts. She then took the test with a curtain wrapped around her legs.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday (September 15, 2021) in Assam's Tezpur town when she had appeared for an entrance exam of the Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

"While the security guards let me enter the premises, I was stopped by the invigilator at the exam hall. He said I would not be allowed to enter wearing shorts," Jublee, who had travelled along with her father from their hometown Biswanath Chariali which was around 70 km away from the test centre, told The Indian Express.

Jublee added that the Controller of Exams told her that she can take the test if a pair of pants could be arranged for her, following which, her father, who was waiting outside the examination centre, rushed to a market.

While her father was away and the clock was ticking, Jublee was given a curtain to cover her legs and take the exam.

She also expressed her displeasure over everyone having their own "comfort zone" and said that if a boy wears a vest, no one says anything.

"Some men go around bare-bodied in public, and no one says a thing. But if a girl wears a pair of shorts, then people point fingers," she added.

Jublee also said that she plans to write to Assam Education Minister and apprise him of the details of the incident.

Live TV