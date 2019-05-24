close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
  • 542/542 TARGET 272
  • BJP+

    354BJP+

  • CONG+

    90CONG+

  • OTH

    98OTH

Mother Dairy

Mother Dairy hikes poly pack milk prices in Delhi-NCR

The last consumer price revision in Delhi NCR for poly pack milk was taken in March 2017.

Mother Dairy hikes poly pack milk prices in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Mother Dairy is to raise the consumer prices of its poly pack milk variants in Delhi NCR from Saturday. The 1-litre pack has been increased by Re 1 and the 500 ml pack by Rs 2 a litre.

However, no price hike is being taken in the Bulk Vended Milk (BVM) popularly known as Token Milk, a statement from Mother Dairy said.

The milk procurement prices have been continuously on the rise for the last three to four months due to increasing in feed and fodder cost by 15-20 per cent and labour cost. 

However, while paying higher prices to producers by 7-8 per cent compared to last year, the consumer prices were kept intact.

The last consumer price revision in Delhi NCR for poly pack milk was taken in March 2017.

 

Tags:
Mother DairyMilk pricemilk price riseBulk Vended Milk
Next
Story

Despite BJP sweep in Karnataka, coalition government to remain intact

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Watch Top News of the day, 24 May 2019