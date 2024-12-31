Advertisement
Motorcyclist Killed After Being Dragged By SUV In UP's Sambhal

In the video, the SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2024, 11:57 AM IST|Source: PTI
Sambhal: A motorcyclist died after he was hit by an SUV and dragged under it for some distance here, police said on Monday. An FIR has been registered against the SUV driver. The police action came after a purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

In the video, the SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road. A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' is pasted on the rear windshield of the speeding SUV. The victim was identified as Sukhveer (50), a resident of Shahjad Kheda village, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by a relative of the victim, Sukhveer was returning home from Hayatnagar on Sunday evening when a Bolero hit him on Moradabad road and the SUV driver dragged him under his vehicle for some distance. Sukhveer was rushed to the Sambhal hospital, from where he was referred to Moradabad. He died during treatment on Monday, the complaint stated.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sambhal, Anuj Kumar Tomar said a case of culpable homicide has been registered against the SUV driver and the vehicle has been seized. The matter is being investigated.

