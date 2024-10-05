MP Blast: 1 Dead, 8 Injured Due To Gas Leakage At Under-Construction Hotel In Jabalpur

A woman died and eight others sustained burn injuries after a blast occurred due to gas leakage during checking of a gas pipeline in the kitchen of the under-construction ITC Hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Saturday, an officer said.

The hotel is being constructed under the jurisdiction of Tilwara police station in the district and the incident occurred at around 4:30 pm on Saturday. On getting the information about the incident, the police team rushed to spot and send the injured to the hospital.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also called to remove the debris from the spot.

Jabalpur Collector, Deepak Kumar Saxena told ANI, "A hotel of ITC is being constructed here in Jabalpur and during the checking of gas pipelines in the kitchen on Saturday, some leakage occurred which resulted in a blast. Following which the roof collapsed and some burn cases have been reported. Eight people sustained burns injuries up to 40 percent and a woman died in the incident."

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured people. A SDRF team is called to remove the debris from the spot. An investigation will be done to find out whether there was any negligence or not and further action will be taken accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to make proper medical arrangements for the injured.

"A massive fire has been reported during gas pipeline testing in the kitchen of the under-construction ITC Hotel in Jabalpur. Our foremost priority is to provide better treatment to the injured in this tragic incident. The district administration has been directed to make proper medical arrangements.

Unfortunately, a woman has died in the incident, my condolences to the bereaved family. Financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister's voluntary grant and Rs 50,000 each to the injured."

"The district administration should ensure that such incidents should not repeated and the hotel operators should strictly follow the prescribed norms," he further wrote.