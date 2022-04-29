MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 declared on mpbse.nic.in, know how to check

MP Board Result 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced MP Board Result 2022 on Friday. MP Board decalred the results for Class 10, 12 students today on its official websites.

The MPBSE released the Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on its official websites - mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in.

The results was announced in a press conference by School Education and Minister of State for General Administration Inder Singh Parmar.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

