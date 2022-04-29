29 April 2022, 11:12 AM
MP Board 10th Result: How to check via SMS
Students can check MP Board 10th result 2022 via SMS- type MPBSE10<Roll Number> and send the SMS to 56263.
29 April 2022, 11:12 AM
MP Board 10th, 12th Result: List Of Websites
— mpbse.nic.in
— mpbseresults.nic.in
— mpbse.mponline.gov.in
29 April 2022, 10:51 AM
29 April 2022, 10:26 AM
MPBSE Results:
It may be noted that a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, which was held between February and March.
29 April 2022, 10:26 AM
MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard
Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in
Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link
Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields
Step 4. Click on submit
Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen
Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference
29 April 2022, 10:25 AM
MP Board Results 2022
According to a tweet posted by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, the high school and secondary school or 10th and 12th results would be announced on April 29 at 1 pm.
29 April 2022, 10:24 AM
MPBSE Class 10, 12 results
MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.
29 April 2022, 10:24 AM
MP Board Results
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 on Friday (April 29, 2022) at 1 pm.