MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 LIVE Updates: MPBSE to release scorecard today

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Results will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 29, 2022 - 11:13
MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to announce the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2022 today (April 29, 2022). 

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields 

Step 4. Click on submit 

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

It may be noted that a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, which was held between February and March. 

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on MP Board Class 10, 12 results 2022! 

29 April 2022, 11:12 AM

MP Board 10th Result: How to check via SMS

Students can check MP Board 10th result 2022 via SMS- type MPBSE10<Roll Number> and send the SMS to 56263.

29 April 2022, 11:12 AM

MP Board 10th, 12th Result: List Of Websites

— mpbse.nic.in

— mpbseresults.nic.in

— mpbse.mponline.gov.in

29 April 2022, 10:51 AM

29 April 2022, 10:26 AM

MPBSE Results:

29 April 2022, 10:26 AM

29 April 2022, 10:25 AM

MP Board Results 2022

According to a tweet posted by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, the high school and secondary school or 10th and 12th results would be announced on April 29 at 1 pm.

29 April 2022, 10:24 AM

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results

29 April 2022, 10:24 AM

MP Board Results

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 on Friday (April 29, 2022) at 1 pm. 

