MP Board Exams 2022: Last day to apply for Madhya Pradesh Board class 10, 12 exams today, details here

New Delhi: The last date to fill the application form for MP Board 10th, 12th exams is today (February 6, 2021). The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conduct MPBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022 in offline mode for all students.

According to the announcement, the Board will deactivate the form filling link on Sunday, February 6, 2022.

The students need to note that the application filling process will not be considered complete till they pay the registration fee. The candidates will have to pay Rs 900 as a registration fee.

Additionally, candidates who miss out on the last date will also be given a second chance for registering for the MP Board 10, 12 exam by paying a late fee. According to the official notice, students who will not fill out the form by today will have to submit it with late fees of Rs. 10,000.

Students may now download their admit cards for the MP Board Exams 2022. Papers for MPBSE 10th Exams will commence on February 18th, while MPBSE 12th Exams will begin on February 17th.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has reopened the schools for all classes with 50 percent capacity from February 1, 2022.

The Chief Minister, Chouhan Shivraj, in consultation with the medical experts, decided that the schools would be reopened from February 1. All classes from 1 to 12 will be conducted with 50% attendance. Residential schools and hostels will also open with 50% attendance," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in a tweet.

