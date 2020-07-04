MP Board MPBSE 10th Results 2020 to be announced in an hour on MPBSE.nic.in, MPresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 10th Result 2020 at 12 noon on Saturday (July 4, 2020).

Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year. Last year, in 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% students had secured passing marks.

After the official declaration of result, the students can check the same online at mpbse.nic.in. and mpresults.nic.in.

The students can check their MPBSE Class 10th results online by visiting the official website: mpbse.nic.in.

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. Click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

5. Download and take its printout.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.

Rashmi Arun Shami, the principal secretary of MPBSE, had earlier informed that the Class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July while the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July.