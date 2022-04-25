हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
mp board result

MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2022 to be declared soon on mpresults.nic.in: Step-by-step process to download marksheet

MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The 10th and 12th class results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are likely to be declared soon at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.

MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2022: The 10th and 12th class results of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) are likely to be declared soon at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. While no official announcement has yet been made by the Madhya Pradesh Board, there are many media reports that claimed that MPBSE results will be declared this week. Some of the media reports have claimed that MP Board (MPBSE) Class 10, 12 Results 2022 will be declared today.

As many as 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, which was held between February and March.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download the scorecard:

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4. Click on submit

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference.

