MP Board Results 2020: MP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2020 today at 12:00 pm check MPBSE.nic.in, MPresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the class 10th result 2020 on Saturday (July 4, 2020) at 12 noon.

The students can check their MPBSE Class 10th results online by visiting the official website: mpbse.nic.in.

The MPBSE class 10 students should follow these steps given below to check their board result 2020:

* The students should first visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in

* They should click on the MP Board 10th result 2020 link on the homepage

* Now, fill up login credentials like roll number etc and submit

* They can now see their MP Board 10th result 2020 displayed on the screen

* Students should download their result and take a printout for future reference

Notably, over 10 lakh students took the class 10th exam this year. In the year 2019, over 11 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam out of which 63.89% of students had qualified.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges.

Earlier, one senior MPBSE official had informed that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July and the class 12th result will be declared later in the third week of July.