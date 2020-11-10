MP bypoll result 2020: People gave befitting reply to Kamal Nath over item remark, says BJP's Imarti Devi

DABRA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Imarti Devi has taken the lead in Dabra Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh where a by-election was held on November 7. By-polls in Dabra was conducted along with Bihar assembly election 2020.

Dabra is a Scheduled Caste constituency.

Speaking on the early trends, Imarti Devi said, "It is understandable in the initial trend that BJP is winning in Madhya Pradesh. I want to say that people have given a befitting reply to Kamal Nath for the abusive language that he used against me.

On ex-CM Kamal Nath's victory claim in Madhya Pradesh, she stated, "There is nothing wrong in making claims."

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was leading in 14 of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in five seats, as per the early trends of counting at 10:45 am on Tuesday.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was leading in one seat.

BJP candidates are leading in 14 seats by a margin ranging from 96 to 5,668 votes, while Congress contestants are ahead in Hatpipalya, Sumaoli, Ambah, Dimni, and Biora constituencies.

BSP's Ram Prakash Rajoriya is leading by 2,178 votes from Morena, as per Election Commission data.

A total of 355 candidates, including 12 ministers, contested the byelections held on November 3. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a total of 70.27 per cent voter turnout was recorded.

