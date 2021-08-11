MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya celebrate their friendship with Sholay's song

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The two leaders are seen singing 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge', a song which celebrates friendship, in a video that the MP CM himself shared on Twitter. Vijayvargiya and Chouhan have been friends since they started out in politics.   

Bhopal: Bollywood songs are often synonymous with special occasions and expression of sentiments for Indians.  And politicians are no different. A video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya singing a song from the film "Sholay" went viral on social media on Wednesday (August 11) evening. Chouhan himself shared the video, shot during a party hosted by Vijayvargiya, on Twitter.

The two leaders are seen singing 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Chhodenge', a song which celebrates friendship, in the video.

 

 

The party took place on the premises of the state Assembly in Bhopal on Wednesday evening. Chouhan did not forget to tag Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra who feature in the original song while sharing the video.
Vijayvargiya and Chouhan have been friends since they started out in politics. The duo have been seen singing on public platform in the past too.

 

 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh ChouhanBJP General Secretary Kailash VijayvargiyaSholayAmitabh BachchanDharmendra
