Madhya Pradesh

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister

Following Bhargava's highly objectionable comment, BJP leader and Vidisha municipality Chairman Mukesh Tandon along with other party workers registered an FIR against the Congress leader in the Vidisha Kotwali police station. 

MP Congress MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against woman union minister
File Photo

Vidisha: Congress MLA from Vidisha, Shashank Bhargava, has been booked on a complaint filed by the municipality chairperson and some BJP workers for allegedly making objectionable remarks against a woman union minister, Station House Officer Virendra Jha said.

In a cycle rally called by Congress, Bhargava had earlier said, "There is a minister in the central government who wears a lot of bangles. I want to appeal through media that since she is very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she can give her bangles to him and request him to roll back the hike in fuel prices."

Following Bhargava's highly objectionable comment, BJP leader and Vidisha municipality Chairman Mukesh Tandon along with other party workers registered an FIR against the Congress leader in the Vidisha Kotwali police station. 

Madhya PradeshShashank BhargavaShivraj Singh ChouhanVididhaNarendra Modi
