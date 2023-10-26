MP Cop Gives CPR To Unconscious Snake, What Happened Then? Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: A local constable in Madhya Pradesh has become an internet sensation after a video of him kissing a snake went viral. The video shows constable Atul Sharma trying to revive a snake that had swallowed pesticide-laced water by giving it mouth-to-mouth CPR. The snake, which was non-venomous, had crawled into a pipeline in a residential area in Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh. The residents, who failed to pull out the snake, poured pesticide-infused water into the pipe, hoping to kill it. The snake, however, became unconscious and was taken out by the cop.

Cop’s Brave Act Wins Applause, But Experts Doubt Its Effectiveness

The video shows Sharma carefully examining the snake to check if it was still alive before he started blowing air into its mouth. He also sprinkled clean water on the snake, following the suggestions of the bystanders who wanted to wash off the pesticide from its body. As Sharma continued his rescue operation, the snake started moving its tail and head, much to the joy of the crowd who cheered for him.

pic.twitter.com/BYbmgmDR9m

A video from Narmadapuram has gone viral where a police constable is giving CPR to a snake that had fallen unconscious after being drenched in pesticide laced toxic water

Opinions — SAFFRON (@saffronbharat25) October 26, 2023

Sharma’s brave act has earned him praise from many social media users who admired his compassion and courage. However, some veterinarians and wildlife experts have questioned the validity of his method, saying that conventional CPR cannot restore breathing in a snake.