MP Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises

Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday kick-started the party`s poll campaign for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls with five promises on the line of Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where it won recently. Priyanka`s rally in Jabalpur also indicated that the Congress will corner the ruling BJP highlighting scams, especially alleged corruption in the Mahakal Lok corridor project.





In 2018, the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi had promised to wave off farmers' loans, and the party under the leadership of Kamal Nath had managed to return to power after 15 years gap, Priyanka sounded the poll bugles by offering a financial scheme of Rs 1500 per month, LPG cylinder at a subsidized rate of Rs 500 along with cheaper electricity.Worth mentioning that the Congress promised to provide Rs 1500 to women (with certain conditions) under its proposed scheme `Nari Samman Yojana` to counter the BJP`s `Ladli Behna Yojana` launched by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently. Similarly, subsidized cooking gas will counter Prime Minuter Narendra Modi`s flagship `Ujjawala Yojana` launched in May 2016.Besides these, Congress also made another major announcement for implementing the old pension scheme (OPS) to gain the support of state government employees and their families in the coming elections. The cheaper electricity is akin to what the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced in its debut election in 2013 and since then it maintained the same in states it contested the elections."The Congress government in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh has restored the OPS. Our government in Karnataka has cleared the five guarantees (the poll promises made by the party there)," Priyanka said while addressing a mammoth poll gathering in Jabalpur on Monday.Notably, the Congress made similar five-point promises in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka and managed to uproot the BJP from both states and formed the government with an absolute majority.In her speech, Priyanka hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government highlighting issues like atrocities against women and tribals, unemployment, and scams that broke out in the past 18 years in Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the collapse of Saptarishi idols in Ujjain`s Mahakal Lok corridor, Priyanka said, "Shivraj government did not spare even the God."Meanwhile, mocking the BJP`s `double-engine government` poll talk, the General Secretary said, "We have seen a lot of double and triple-engine governments, but people of Himachal and Karnataka have given a befitting reply in the polls."