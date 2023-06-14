MP Polls: Congress Leader's Distasteful 'Father' Jibe At PM Modi Irks BJP

New Delhi: Things are getting heated between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party in the rup up to crucial assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. Arun Yadav, the former head of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, on Wednesday said that no matter which BJP leader is campaigning in the state, it won't return to power. Yadav went on to make a distasteful remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's deceased father saying "even if PM's father visists MP it won't affect the breeze of support for Congress".

“Modi ji can come. His senior, if any, can come. Nadda ji is coming here anyway. Modi’s father can also come here if he wishes, we have no objection. But there is a breeze of support for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, for change - we can see this clearly,” Arun Yadav can be heard saying in the video from a press coference on Wednesday.

BJP Hits Back At Yadav

Reacting to Arun Yadav's remarks, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey said, "BJP will win and that too under the leadership of PM Modi." Notably, BJP President JP Nadda is scheduled to visit Madhya Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections later this year.

The BJP has had an almost uninterrupted stint in power in State since 2003 except for when the Congress ruled for 15 months between the end of 2018 and early 2020 when the BJP toppled the Congress government with the help of Jyotiraditya Scindia in March.

Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020 and his move toppled the Kamal Nath government just 15 months after its formation, paving the way for the BJP to form government.