MP Horror: Woman Burnt Alive By Brother-In-Law Over Family Feud In Ratlam

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a woman was burnt alive by her brother-in-law in front of her two children in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. The accused, Suresh (40), was arrested for the murder that took place at Dhodhar village, where the victim, Nirmala (33), was living.

According to the police, Suresh had a grudge against Nirmala, who was the wife of his younger brother Prakash. Prakash had committed suicide recently, and Suresh had held Nirmala responsible for his death. On Saturday, Suresh attacked Nirmala with a rod and doused her with petrol before setting her on fire. Nirmala died on the spot, while her two children witnessed the brutal act.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha said that Suresh had confessed to his crime and was booked for murder. He said that the police were investigating the motive behind the murder and the circumstances of Prakash’s suicide.

The incident has shocked the villagers and the local administration, who have condemned the barbaric act and demanded strict action against the accused.