MP: Newly Married Woman Gang-Raped In Front Of Husband In Rewa, Accused Held

The police arrested eight persons on Saturday in connection with the gang rape of a woman who was on an outing with her husband in Rewa district, Madhya Pradesh, official said.

Police have arrested five individuals who allegedly raped a woman and three men who filmed the assault, which took place at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil on October 21, the official said.

According To PTI Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said, "We formally arrested the eight accused on Saturday morning. They are in their early to mid-20s. One of the five alleged rapists was nabbed from Raipur in neighbouring Chhattisgarh."

The police said that the couple is in the age group of 19-20 years and is still in college and they recently got married.

Rewa headquarters Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Himali Pathak stated that the woman informed the police that one of the five persons who allegedly sexually assaulted her has tattoos on his hand and chest.

On Tuesday, the couple visited the Gurh police station around 1:30 PM and registered an FIR later that evening, Pathak said.

The official stated that, according to the woman's account, she and her husband had an argument near a fountain located about 2 km from a well-known temple in the Gurh industrial area.

(With PTI Inputs)