trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2682581
NewsIndia
MP ELECTION 2023

MP Polls: Congress Moves To Woo Youth Voters, Makes BIG Promise

Addressing a press conference, Jain claimed more than one crore youth in Madhya Pradesh were unemployed and only 40 lakh of them were registered with the government.

Last Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 09:57 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

MP Polls: Congress Moves To Woo Youth Voters, Makes BIG Promise

Congress leader and former Union minister Pradeep Jain Aditya on Tuesday said if his party comes to power in Madhya Pradesh, it will waive the fees charged for government job recruitment exams in the state. The state assembly elections are scheduled on November 17.

Addressing a press conference, Jain claimed more than one crore youth in Madhya Pradesh were unemployed and only 40 lakh of them were registered with the government. The BJP government in the state has collected more than Rs 100 crore as fees for recruitment exams from the poor job aspirants during the last 10 years, he further said.

Jain also claimed that 17,298 unemployed youth have committed suicide in the state in the last 18 years. The Congress has decided that if it is elected to power, the fees for the government job recruitment examinations will be completely waived, Jain said.

The results of government recruitment exams, which have been withheld "deliberately", will be announced, he said. A commission will also be set up to conduct a probe into the withheld exam results, he said. The Congress will conduct offline exams, instead of online, for the government jobs, Jain said.

He said the scams in recruitment exams, withholding of results and exam paper leak were the main reasons for unemployment in MP. The Vyapam scam, 'patwari' (revenue department staffers) recruitment exam scam, irregularities in the recruitment of constables, among others have tarnished the image of the state, the Congress leader claimed.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will India 'blacklist' Canada in FATF?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim countries become the shield of Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Death looms over 23 lakh people of Gaza
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan on India's target amid Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: UN's 'double standards' on Israel-Hamas war
DNA Video
DNA: Israel declares 'war' against UN
DNA Video
DNA: Afghan cricketers' dedication for their people
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Hamas releasing hostages one by one?