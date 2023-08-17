MP: Rape Convict Released From Jail For 'Good Behaviour' Rapes Another Minor Girl

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old rape convict, who was released after getting relief in a jail term, raped another minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Wednesday, a police official said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Rakesh Verma (35), a resident of Krishna Nagar area, Satna. The health condition of the minor is critical and she has been referred to Rewa Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

According to City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan, 12 years ago, Verma had raped a minor girl (around four and half years old) in the district following which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. The accused only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail were pardoned after his good behaviour.

CSP Chouhan said, “The accused Rakesh Verma took the girl with him by caressing her from the Jagatdev Talab area in the district at around 5 pm on Wednesday. When we came to know about the matter, we searched for the minor and found that the accused had raped her.”



The minor was brought to the hospital and after primary treatment, she was referred to Rewa for further treatment. The police registered a case under relevant sections in the matter and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway, says the Police.

When asked about the bulldozer action on the properties of the accused, the CSP said that they would take all the necessary action into the matter.