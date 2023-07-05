MP Urinating Incident: Big Trouble For Man Seen In Viral Video, Chouhan Govt Puts NSA, Takes THIS Big Action

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh police on wednesday arrested Pravesh Shukla, the accused who was filmed peeing on a tribal man in a viral video. The Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi, Anjulata Patle, said that the accused is being questioned and legal action will follow soon. “We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon," ANI quoted ASP Patle as saying. The accused has been booked under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that he has ordered the harshest punishment for the accused in the incident. CM Chouhan said that the state government will not let him go and his punishment will be a lesson for everyone.

CM Chouhan spoke to the media in Bhopal and said, “I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won’t spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused.”



cre Trending Stories

The incident took place in Kubri village in the district and the viral video shows the accused allegedly drunk peeing on the face of the man. The accused is Pravesh Shukla, a resident of Kubri village. The victim is Dasmat Ravat (36), a resident of Karaundi village in the district.

Police said that following the chief minister’s order, a case has been filed against the accused at Bahari police station in the district under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 294, 504, section 3(1) ®(s) of SC/ST Act and NSA has also been slapped on him.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also commented on the matter and said that this is a very shameful incident. “Strict action will be taken against the accused,” Mishra said.