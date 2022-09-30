MP Vyapam Scam: CBI court sentenced 5 accused to 7 years imprisonment, imposed fine of Rs ...

New Delhi: In Madhya Pradesh's famous Vyapam scam, 5 accused have been sentenced to 7 years by the CBI court. Along with this, the court also imposed a fine of 10 thousand on these accused. In the court of Special CBI Judge Niti Raj Singh Sisodia, the CBI presented a supplementary charge sheet. This charge-sheet was presented in the case of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013. CBI Public Prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said that Vyapam had conducted the Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination in 2013.

In this, 4 examinees Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh had passed the examination with the connivance of touts and mediators to pass the written examination by placing another person in their place in the examination. Ravi Kumar Rajput took the exam in place of Nagendra Singh. After the results came, the four accused had passed the police constable recruitment examination.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case

The court sentenced Ravi Kumar along with four examinees Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh based on 32 witnesses, 220 documents and 19 articles. After the sentencing, the court sent all the accused to the Bhopal Central Jail in judicial custody. In this case, many accused have gone to jail in the past. After STF, CBI is investigating the Vyapam Maha scam.