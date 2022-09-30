NewsIndia
CENTRAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

MP Vyapam Scam: CBI court sentenced 5 accused to 7 years imprisonment, imposed fine of Rs ...

In the VYAPAM SCAM of Madhya Pradesh, the CBI court has sentenced 5 accused to 7 years imprisonment. Along with this, the court also imposed a fine of 10 thousand on these accused.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The court sentenced Ravi Kumar along with four examinees Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh
  • 5 accused have been sentenced to 7 years by the CBI court
  • The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case

Trending Photos

MP Vyapam Scam: CBI court sentenced 5 accused to 7 years imprisonment, imposed fine of Rs ...

New Delhi: In Madhya Pradesh's famous Vyapam scam, 5 accused have been sentenced to 7 years by the CBI court. Along with this, the court also imposed a fine of 10 thousand on these accused. In the court of Special CBI Judge Niti Raj Singh Sisodia, the CBI presented a supplementary charge sheet. This charge-sheet was presented in the case of the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2013. CBI Public Prosecutor Manuji Upadhyay said that Vyapam had conducted the Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination in 2013.

In this, 4 examinees Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh had passed the examination with the connivance of touts and mediators to pass the written examination by placing another person in their place in the examination. Ravi Kumar Rajput took the exam in place of Nagendra Singh. After the results came, the four accused had passed the police constable recruitment examination.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case

The court sentenced Ravi Kumar along with four examinees Kamal Kishore, Amar Singh, Nagendra Singh and Suresh Singh based on 32 witnesses, 220 documents and 19 articles. After the sentencing, the court sent all the accused to the Bhopal Central Jail in judicial custody. In this case, many accused have gone to jail in the past. After STF, CBI is investigating the Vyapam Maha scam.

Live Tv

Central Bureau of InvestigationCBI courtBhopalMadhya PradeshVyapam scam

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022