close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Intercaste marriage

MP woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as punishment for her alleged affair

The police have taken cognizance and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

MP woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as punishment for her alleged affair
Representative image

Jhabua: A woman in Jhabua was allegedly shamed by the villagers for allegedly having an affair with a man from a different caste.

The woman, reportedly in her twenties, was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders. The incident took place nearly 340 km away from Bhopal in Jhabua district of the state.

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral. In the video, the woman can be seen carrying her husband on her shoulder as men surrounding her force her to continue walking. When she pauses to rest, the crowd hooting at her plight begins to jeer. Helpless, she continues to walk.

The police have taken cognizance and registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Vineet Jain, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhabua said: "Some people in a group disrespected a woman in Devigarh, Jhabua. A case has been registered against all of them and two people have been arrested. We are trying to nab the rest of the accused." 

Tags:
Intercaste marriage
Next
Story

Gurugram: Two arrested for speeding away with toll plaza employee on car's bonnet

Must Watch

PT11M16S

'Chunavi Chaupal' with comedy king Sunil Pal