MP: Women With Swords In BJP Youth Wing's Free Screening Of 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' was screened for women on Friday in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office bearers, the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), news agency ANI reported. Swords and sticks were seen in the hands of the women and female students who came to watch the film. Over 100 women and girl students attended the movie on the four screens that the BJYM staff had reserved at a multiplex in the city, ANI said. The controversial film which focuses on the alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into the global terror outfit Islamic State (IS) hit the theatres on May 5.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh government had made the movie tax-free in the state on May 6. Stating that the 'The Kerala Story' exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that the newly released movie had been made tax-free in the state.

"We have brought women along with weapons and scriptures to show them the film and to make them aware. In our religion, all the gods and goddesses had scriptures and weapons in their hands. We want to convey this message that our sisters know how to use weapons and if someone tries to misbehave with them, then they have the potential to cut their throats," news agency ANI quoted one of the BJYM office bearers Dheeraj Thakur as saying.

"The Kerala Story exposes the conspiracy of love Jihad, religious conversion and terrorism and brings out its hideous face. The film tells how the daughters get entangled in the trap of love jihad in momentary sentimentality and how they are ruined. The film also exposes the design of terrorism. This film makes us aware," the Madhya Pradesh CM said in a video posted on his official Twitter handle.

The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" challenging the ban in the two states. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.