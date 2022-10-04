NewsIndia
MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Date: MP Board Class 10, 12 examination to be held from February 15- Check complete schedule here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dates for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exams, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 12:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Date: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the dates for Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, 12th Exams. Candidates who plan to sit for the Class 10th or 12th examinations administered by the MP Board during the 2022–23 academic year must review the exam dates. According to the official notice issued by the board, the Diploma in High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal (DPSE) / Physical Education Training Examination year 2023 will be conducted from February to March. 

The practical examinations will be conducted from February 13 to March 25, while the theory examinations will be conducted from February 15 to March 20.

MP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2023: Timetable

Particular Dates
MP board practical exam date February 13 to March 25, 2023
MP board theory exam date February 15 to March 20, 2023

MP Board 10th, 12th Time Table 2023: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website of the MP board - mpbse.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Timetable’ tab.
  • Click on ‘MPBSE class 10 timetable’ or ‘MPBSE class 12 timetable’ as per the student’s class.
  • MPBSE exam timetable pdf will appear on the screen. 
  • Download it on your device.

Apart from this, it has also been said in the notice that the detailed examination schedule of the board examinations, i.e., the exam schedule will be issued separately. The board will soon release the complete schedule of board examinations on its official website. 

 

