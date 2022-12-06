MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at peb.mp.gov.in- Direct link here

MPPEB Answer Key 2022: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022. The solution key for Group 5 (Paramedical and Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test 2022 is available on the MPPEB website, peb.mp.gov.in, for candidates who took the exam. By December 7, 2022, objections must be raised. The official notice states that “In respect of any kind of erroneous questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 07/12/2022. After that, the link will be disabled”.

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A recruitment drive for MPPEB Group 5 is being held to fill 1,248 open positions for pharmacists, staff nurses, lab technicians, assistant veterinary field officers, and other direct and backlog positions.