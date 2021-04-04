MPPSC 2021 prelims exam on April 11 postponed, check new date here

New Delhi: The MPPSC 2021 prelims exam has been postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases across India. According to the circular uploaded on the official website of MPPSC https://mppsc.nic.in/, the MPPSC 2021 prelims exam will be held on June 20, 2021.

It was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 11, 2021, but has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation across the country.

The admit card for the exam is likely to be issued in the first week of June and the Commission has advised students to keep an eye on the official website for exam-related updates.

Students can visit the following officials websites www.mppsc.nic.in or www.mppsc.com for updates.