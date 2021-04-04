COVID-19 vaccination: Centre directs states, UTs to not allow fresh registrations of healthcare, frontline workers

New Delhi: The Centre has directed states and UTs to not allow fresh registrations of healthcare and frontline workers for COVID-19 vaccination, according to a PTI report. No new registrations should be allowed since some ineligible beneficiaries were getting their names enlisted under this category, in violation of rules.

"Various inputs have been received from different sources that in some of the COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs), some ineligible beneficiaries are being registered as HCWs and FLWs and are getting vaccinated in complete violation of the prescribed guidelines," PTI quoted Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying.

He added, "This issue was discussed with state representatives and domain knowledge experts in the NEGVAC meeting today, and as per the recommendation of National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), it has been decided that no fresh registrations in categories of HCWs and FLWs will be allowed with immediate effect. Registrations of persons aged 45 years and above will continue to be permitted on CoWIN portal."

"I request you to kindly direct the officials concerned for wider dissemination of this policy decision for compliance. However, universal vaccination of already registered HCWs and FLWs should be ensured at the earliest," Bhushan stated in a letter to states and UTs.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday (April 3, 2021) evening informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across India crossed 7.44 crore.

A total of 7,44,42,267 coronavirus vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 8 pm on Saturday.

"These include 89,53,552 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,06,671 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 96,19,289 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 40,18,526 FLWs (2nd dose), 4,57,78,875 for more than 45 years old(1st Dose) and 7,65,354 for more than 45 years old (2nd dose)," the MoHFW stated.

The countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive kicked off on January 16, 2021, with the HCWs getting inoculated, whereas, the vaccination of FLWs started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. This was further extended to everyone above 45 years on April 1.

