MPPSC announces vacancies for professors and other posts, apply online at www.mppsc.nic.in - Check key details here

In a good news for job seekers, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started receiving applications to recruit people for the posts of Professor, Reader and Lecturer in colleges across the state.

The MPPSC has has also issued a notification on the official website in this regard. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the MPPSC - www.mppsc.nic.in.

Around 87 candidates will be recruited for the post of Lecturer for various subjects. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply online through the official website.

The online procedure for MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 will close on November 7, 2020. According to notification released by MPPSC, the candidates must have an MD in compulsory academic qualification in the respective subject. Candidates can check eligibility, age limit, qualification, selection criteria and other details for the recruitment on www.mppsc.nic.in

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 28 September 2020

Commencement of submission of online application: 8 October 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 7 November 2020

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have MD Degree in compulsory academic qualification in the subject applied for. Candidates must have registered with the employment office of the state.

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Rs. 56100-177500/-

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.

MPPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

Gen/ OBC - Rs. 500/-

SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen- Rs. 250/-