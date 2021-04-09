MPSC examination scheduled for April 11 postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday (April 9) decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO) statement, the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held. New dates will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. He further said that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

