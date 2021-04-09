हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MPSC exam

MPSC examination scheduled for April 11 postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday (April 9) decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

MPSC examination scheduled for April 11 postponed due to spike in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
File pic: Zee News

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government on Friday (April 9) decided to postpone the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination scheduled for April 11, in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The decision was taken in an online meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and attended by cabinet ministers, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, MNS chief Raj Thackeray and senior officials.

According to the chief minister's office (CMO) statement, the age mentioned by candidates in the form will be considered whenever the exam is held. New dates will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that a "complete lockdown" of two to three weeks is required in the state to improve the health infrastructure in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. He further said that such a step could be taken if the government is unable to cope with the situation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold an all-party meeting on April 10 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MPSC examMaharashtra Public Service CommissionUddhav ThackerayCOVID-19 cases
Next
Story

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray mulls lockdown, to hold all-party meet on April 10 amid COVID-19 surge

Must Watch

PT10M47S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; April 09, 2021