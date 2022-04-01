MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 declared on mpsc.gov.in, here’s DIRECT LINK to check

New Delhi: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022. The individuals who appeared in the MPSC State Services Prelims Examination 2022 can check the result through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

It may be noted that the candidates who will qualify for the prelims examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The MPSC State Services Prelims Examination 2022 was conducted on January 23, 2022 in the state at various exam centres.

The candidates must note that the main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official site of MPSC- mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPSC State Services Prelims Result 2022 link.

Step 3. A new page with open with the PDF file where candidates can check the result.

Step 4. Download the PDF file and take a print out for future reference.

Direct link to check result here

Additionally, Maharashtra Public Service Commission will release the admit card for Mains examination soon. The commission is looking to fill up 290 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

