MP ruk jana nahi result 2022: The results of the re-examination conducted under the "Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana" is released. MP ruk jana nahi result scheme is for the students who have failed in the Madhya Pradesh board examination. The result information has been uploaded by the School Education Department. Students can check the result by entering the roll number on the website of the State Open School Education Board mpsos.nic.in and the mobile app mpsos.

MP Ruk Jana Nahi result 2022

Department of School Education MP said that this time the 12th class examination result has been 41.04 percent. 56 thousand 894 students were registered, out of which 23 thousand 350 students have passed. 3 thousand 499 students have passed in first class, 18 thousand 145 in second class and 1 thousand 706 students have passed in third class.

At the same time, the result of class 10th has been 23.17%. Out of 77 thousand 449 students registered in class X, 17 thousand 948 students have passed. 1009 candidates have passed in first class, 15 thousand 42 in second class and 1 thousand 897 candidates have passed in third class.

MP ruk jana nahi result 2022: Here is how to check the result

- Students first visit the MPSOS official website mpsos.nic.in

- Here you will see the option of result with "Ruk Jaan Nahi" scheme, on which you have to click

- Click on the link of 10th and 12th results here

- After that students enter their roll number and click on it

- After which the students will see their result.

- Take out the printout for future.

Can apply for second chance examination

Students who have not been passed in this examination or such students who could not register themselves in the first opportunity of the scheme, they all can apply online for the second chance examination of "Ruk Jana Nahi" scheme to be held in December 2022. One more opportunity will be available to the students. Students can apply for the second chance exam from 28 July 2022 at MP Online Kiosk.